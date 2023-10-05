About 250 city leaders and entrepreneurs spent their day at the Bayfront Convention Center for the second day of Erie Homecoming.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is celebrating the spirit of innovation for a brighter future.

Thursday’s agenda had a program filled with keynote speakers who were paying tribute to this year’s theme – “Trailblazers: Dare to Dream.”

Jake Rouch, the vice president of economic development, said this event is to network, inspire, and educate those who have a dream.

“Never assume that two people who should know each other actually do know each other. It’s kind of intentional collisions. We want to bring these people together and we want to say, ‘Hey you two have to meet and talk,’ knowing that they’re going to have a productive connection,” said Rouch.

He added that this event was all about creating new paths in the hometown hub of Erie.