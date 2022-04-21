There’s currently a city-wide call to reduce teen gun violence in Erie.

In the wake of two recent shootings, city leaders and members of law enforcement are working together to eliminate juvenile crime, and to save young lives.

Mayor Joe Schember and community leaders, including the Erie County District Attorney, are uniting to address an issue that is impacting too many lives.

Several speakers acknowledged the recent shooting at Erie High School, followed by the fatal shooting of a seven-year-old boy in an Erie neighborhood.

Adding these tragic events sparked a call to action.

A representative from UnifiedErie explained how these acts of gun violence are senseless, and how the civic institute at Mercyhurst University works to reduce the amount of juvenile crime.

“You would think that a 13-year-old getting shot and killed would wake up the community. You would think that a shooting within a school would wake up the community. Now we have a family grieving the death of a child, so it’s beyond a wake up call. It’s time for people to understand that there are consequences to their behavior and there’s also help if they need it,” said Amy Eisert, Director, Mercyhurst Civic Institute.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting of a seven-year-old boy. Authorities say interviews with witnesses and surveillance video are assisting their investigation.