The City of Erie is being recognized for the progress that’s been made when it comes to the inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember remembers when the city’s equality index was 34 out of 100. Since then, the mayor said 10 different initiatives have been taken to make the city more equitable for the LGBTQ community in Erie.

On Thursday, Mayor Schember announced the City of Erie received a perfect score of 100. He added that Erie is one of only five cities in the state with a 100% rating.

“If I accomplish nothing else as mayor, the one thing I want to accomplish is everyone in Erie — regardless of their gender, their race, their nationality and their religion, regardless of anything — everybody is accepted for what I believe the unique talents and skills everybody has,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Schember also said as long as he is mayor, he will advocate for the inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community.