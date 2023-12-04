(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A generous donation from Domino’s Pizza is lending an extra hand to the City of Erie and their snow removal efforts this winter.

Domino’s “Plowing for Pizza” program awarded the city with $25,000, which will be used toward winter maintenance in exchange for participation in the Domino’s advertising campaign, according to a release.

“We are extremely thankful to Domino’s for selecting Erie for the “Plowing for Pizza” program. As most everyone knows, Erie usually gets over 100 inches of snow each season which requires us to spend money on salt, plowing, and snow removal to keep our city streets safe for residents, employees, and travelers,” said City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

The city plans to use the $25,000 to purchase approximately 462 tons of Sodium Chloride (salt) for its 329 miles of linear road, which equates to 600 miles of road maintained daily.

Annually, the city budgets for 7,500 tons of salt for its 35 plow trucks. That is projected to cost $405,600 in the 2023/2024 winter season.

Additional details on City of Erie snow removal can be found by contacting City of Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens at jgibbens@erie.pa.us or 814-870-1340, or contacting City of Erie Public Works Director Chuck Zysk at czysk@erie.pa.us or 814-870-1454.