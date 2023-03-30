The City of Erie is celebrating being awarded “Port of the Year,” which is a national recognition for Tall Ships Erie 2022.

Mayor Joe Schember, along with other local leaders, gathered at the Erie Maritime Museum Thursday morning where they highlighted the history of the Brig Niagara and celebrated recognition from the national Tall Ships America Association.

The award acknowledges the city for how they successfully planned and executed the festival.

Captain Billy Sabatini, the Tall Ships co-chair and executive director of the Flagship Niagara League, is also being recognized as “Sail Trainer of the Year” by Tall Ships America. He explained the importance of these achievements.

“Starting with Highmark, Erie Insurance and everybody else that did this, that’s what makes Port of the Year possible is that there’s a buy-in from our entire community, and also the people that come to the festival,” said Capt. Sabatini. “That is a huge part of it too, because if nobody came and nobody wanted to be a part of it then we couldn’t do it. It really is that validation for all the work that we do as a community to make sure that people want to come to Erie, want to be on our Bayfront and really puts us on the map.”

Erie also received this “Port of the Year” award back in 2019.