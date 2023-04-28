(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is inviting the public to help them celebrate Arbor Day this year with several events being held in the city this Saturday.

Although Arbor Day falls on April 28 this year, the city will still be holding events at the following locations on April 19:

Frontier Park – Tree seedling giveaway taking place at the Frontier Park, LEAF community building from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Tree seedling giveaway taking place at the Frontier Park, LEAF community building from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parade Street – Come down to 231 Parade Street for tree planting in the Bayfront Eastside Task Force neighborhood, with help from the Erie County Master Gardeners starting at 9 a.m.

– Come down to 231 Parade Street for tree planting in the Bayfront Eastside Task Force neighborhood, with help from the Erie County Master Gardeners starting at 9 a.m. East Perry Square– Come help celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting by the Erie Downtown Partnership and a tree seedling giveaway courtesy of the Urban Forest Committee and LEAF from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Erie officials are also asking residents to plant a tree now through May 5 and post a photo to mark the 17th consecutive annual Tree City USA designation. Residents are asked to use #eriearborday and #plantandpost to spread the message.

According to a release, the City of Erie achieved the designation last year by planting 111 trees, pruning 132 trees along streets & in parks, removing 183 dead and dying trees and providing compost collection of leaves for 10 weeks of the year.

The city’s partners will also be giving out prizes to five winners that submit tree-planting photos by May 5, with winners being selected on May 8.

For more information about Saturday’s events and giveaways, go here; and for how to upload your photos for the contest, click here.