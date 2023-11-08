(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — City of Erie officials are inviting the public to join them for a second meeting on the Kahkwa Bridge Project.

A second meeting on the project is set for Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at city council chambers with the presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

A survey of residents in the area revealed that a majority of residents in the area requested a vehicular bridge with enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists. The bridge was demolished in October 2021 due to its condition.

An initial meeting on the project was first held back in February 2023 where the public was presented with project alternatives and given the opportunity to offer feedback on the project.