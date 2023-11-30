It’s Harry T. Burleigh Week and there are several events to commemorate the local figure and famous musician.

Harry T. Burleigh was born in Erie in 1866 and his career impacted the musical world and civil rights. He was recognized around the world as a soloist and composer.

In 2019, the City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember proclaimed Dec. 2 as Harry T. Burleigh Day in the city. Johnny Johnson, a local historian, said each year he and others teach local fifth graders about Burliegh’s legacy.

“Harry T. Burleigh, as we do this, should be an inspiration to all kids but especially for American kids to know that there was somebody born and raised in Erie who was ingrained on the national and international stage,” said Johnson.

At Friday night’s downtown d’Lights event, a group will perform some of Burleigh’s songs and celebrate his impact.