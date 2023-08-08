The City of Erie is searching for volunteers to serve the community.

The city is accepting applications for several authorities, boards and commissions. Mayor Joe Schember said the application process aims to foster diversity, equity and inclusion.

He added the city hopes to find volunteers who are dedicated to the community.

“You learn a lot by getting involved in one of our boards, and it’s really worth the experience. I want a very diverse group, and a group that has background is important to help us move forward. I encourage everyone to please apply for a position you might be interested in. We’d love to have you,” said Mayor Schember, D, City of Erie.

Learn more about the city’s application online.