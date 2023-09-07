Welcoming Week starts Sept. 8 in the City of Erie. It’s a week-long celebration of New Americans in our community.

The City of Erie is highlighting the resources available to the immigrant and refugee community.

Groups like the Multicultural Center and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants help New Americans settle in Erie. The Erie Art Museum and Gannon University are hosting special events to celebrate.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for jobs and opportunities to open small businesses in Erie. We are very grateful to the people who come here and start their lives over, not only for themselves, but they give so much back to the community and to other people who are here,” said Angeli Sahay, director of the School of Public Service and Global Affairs at Gannon University.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember proclaimed Welcoming Week from Sept. 8-17, 2023.

Next Friday, Sept. 15, Gannon University is also hosting a panel discussion on the International Day of Democracy. You can learn about the plans for Welcoming Week from Mayor Joe Schember’s news conference on Thursday.