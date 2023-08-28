The City of Erie is welcoming three new officers into the force.

City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said swearing in new officers gives the department a chance to replace previous officers who have retired.

He added the new group is young and brings talent and hope for the city to the police department.

The three new officers were sworn into the Erie Police Department at Erie City Hall on Monday.

Chief Spizarny continued, saying the officers are local, however, one of them was born in Bosnia but attended Central Tech.

The new officers:



• Dominic D’Antonio, 23. Dominic graduated from Seneca High School and went on to enlist

in the United States Army as an infantryman. He has 10 months of prior law enforcement

service with the Corry Police Department.

• Alex Bielak, 22. Alex is an Erie native and graduated from McDowell High School. Alex has

previous law enforcement experience with the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and

Greenville Police Department in Mercer County. He is also the son of Erie Police Sgt. James

Bielak, who works in the EPD training unit.

• Rahim Hrnjic, 25. Rahim was born in Bosnia, immigrated to the United States in 2000, and

now calls Erie home. He graduated from Central Tech High School in 2016. He has two

years prior service with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Erie School District

Police Department where he has been serving for the last eight months.

Three new Erie Police officers were sworn in, on Aug. 28, 2023, at Erie City Council chambers. From left are: Dominic D’Antonio, 23; Alex Bielak, 22; and Rahim Hrnjic, 25. Three new Erie Police officers were sworn in, on Aug. 28, 2023, at Erie City Council chambers.

The three new officers graduated from Mercyhurst University’s Police Academy in North East.

The police chief added the advice he has given the new officers is to treat the public as you would want your own family to be treated.

“This isn’t a job you just drop an application off once a year. You have the opportunity to apply, you have to have the police academy under your belt. They have that desire to do service to their community,” said Chief Spizarny.

Spizarny went on to say the road to becoming a police officer is long but he is happy the city’s new officers stuck with it.

The Erie Police Department now has a complement of 193 officers.