The City of Erie is honoring local direct service professionals and recognizing their work as care providers.

The professionals of Lakeshore Community Services are being recognized for caring for people with disabilities now and throughout the height of the pandemic… with no days off.

The mayor of Erie told us this initiative is one he is very interested in as it hits home for him and his family.

“The work that these people do to help people like my daughter, I really appreciate. I’m very happy to be here, and I’ll do all I can to support them,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Direct service professionals will continue to be honored as the mayor has declared this week “Recognizing Direct Support Professionals Week in the City of Erie.”