The City of Erie celebrated the work of its two visually-impaired student employees.

“My Work” is a summer employment program that provides high school students with disabilities the chance to work within their local municipalities and nonprofits.

This summer two students participated in our region working for the City of Erie to gain career experience.

They developed professional skills and learned from their coworkers. One student said this program has changed his outlook on life.

“I didn’t think I had much of a future to come, and a program like this can shine light on people who are visually impaired or just any disability. There are a lot of opportunities for us to keep striving in life and never give up on ourselves,” Alex Moffett, student.

“It brought me to tears hearing how impactful this was on his life, and the new outlook he has in the future for himself is very bright — that was incredible to hear,” said Jason Nowavinski, employment specialist at Opportunities Unlimited.

The city and Mayor Joe Schember stated they hope to employ more students through this program next summer.