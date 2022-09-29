Mayor Joe Schember has announced events taking place in the City of Erie, including “Coffee with a Cop” next week.

There will be a few opportunities to meet City of Erie Police Officers next week.

On Wednesday, October 5, community members are invited to have coffee with a cop. City residents will have the chance to get to know officers in a social setting.

Mayor Joe Schember said these events have been successful in years previous. This year’s locations include the Tim Hortons on East 12th Street and Premium Coffee on West 38th Street.

“We started this a couple years ago. Unfortunately COVID-19 kept us from doing it for a while. I’m very happy that we started up ‘Coffee with a Cop’ again. The police will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at an eastside and a westside coffee shop. So you can go in, have a cup of coffee, or tea, and have a great conversation with one of our city police officers,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Many of the officers from the city’s Police Athletic League will attend Coffee with a Cop next week.