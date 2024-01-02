A new year brings new developments.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) and Scott Enterprises plan to bring a lot to the downtown and Bayfront areas during 2024.

Fifth Street between Peach and State streets has been closed for construction for the last several months. EDDC plans to reopen it this May along with the grand opening of their new building.

“The building that wraps around the parking garage will have 32 new apartments — one and two bedrooms. We’ll have Dave’s Diner opening up, we’ll have another bar and restaurant opening up on Peach Street, and the entrance to the parking garage is also on Peach Street,” Drew Whiting, CEO of EDDC.

The corporation is also in the process of designing a new connector project in the middle of the adjacent block in the former Coconut Joe’s location.

This building will include first-floor retail food service and office space.

“It shows that people do really want to live in the city center where we have things like a food hall and a climbing gym and grocery store where there’s a cigar lounge and restaurant and retail. That’s really what these cities are designed to be and were getting back to where we used to be here in Erie,” Whiting added.

As for the Bayfront, Scott Enterprises plans to put an additional hotel between their Hampton Inn and the Erie Maritime Museum.

“We’re working with our architects. We’re looking forward to the next year. Of course, these things are very difficult to build because it is very expensive to build on the Bayfront, so we did get a rack grant for the first part of harbor place and we’ll possibly look for another one,” said Nick Scott Jr., owner and vice president of Scott Enterprises.

Scott Jr. said their goal is to make that bayfront area they call ‘Harbor Place’ somewhere for people to live work and play.

After finishing Oliver’s Beer Garden, restaurant and mini golf, he added their next focus would be to develop residential and office space along the pier.

“It’s taking a little longer than expected and part of that is because of COVID. I think the whole downtown is really coming along. Everything the EDDC is doing, Gannon, Hamot and us. We’re all doing our part to really develop downtown and it’s really exciting,” Scott Jr. added.

Both Whiting and Scott Jr. agree that 2023 was positive for their organizations and are looking forward to the future.