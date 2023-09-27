A building that has been on State Street for more than a century now continues to be preserved.

The Mayer Building which now houses Erie’s Performing Arts Collective Alliance (PACA), has new, historically accurate doors.

With support from the city’s historic review commission, the Mayer Building is being preserved. In March this year, the Mayer Building became the first location for the City of Erie on the National Register of Historic Places.

The executive director of PACA said the new doors are just the first step.

“I can’t express enough how PACA is sincere about making sure that our building is historically accurate in every way we can. We want to make sure it’s beautiful and historic. We want to make sure that it’s available to the public at large and that it serves our mission, which is to produce art and to serve artists,” said Mike Tanenbaum, executive director of PACA.

Tannenbaum went on to say he’s excited to see other buildings added to the city’s historic landmark list.