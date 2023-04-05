(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Results of the Active Erie bikeway survey have been released by the City of Erie.

On Tuesday, April 4, Erie City Council held a study session on the Active Erie Transportation Plan. The city’s consultant, WRA, reviewed the Active Erie plan that was unanimously passed by city council in February 2021.

According to a release, Mayor Joe Schember presented the results of the Active Erie bikeway survey, which closed March 31.

The City of Erie received 676 responses to the online survey, which gauged public opinion on adding bike lanes to some city streets.

Of the survey respondents, 72% favor bike lanes in general. A summary of all the survey results can be found online.

Mayor Joe Schember also recommended – as part of Phase 1 of the Bikeway Project – a buffered, painted bike lane with no physical barriers and the removal of on-street parking for Greengarden Boulevard between West 26th and West 38th streets.

“After listening to our consultant and to the public,” Mayor Schember said on Wednesday, “We are making this recommendation because adding dedicated bike lanes, where we can, will follow the plan recommendations, make cycling safer, calm traffic and will make Erie a more welcoming community for everyone.”

The city will next request construction bids for the Greengarden Bikeway project. A project funding vote by Erie City Council is expected in August 2023. If approved, construction will likely take place in the fall of 2023 or spring of 2024.

More details on the Active Erie Transportation plan, which includes the bikeway project, can be found at ActiveErie.com.