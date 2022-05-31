A local educator who helped shape the landscape of Erie’s schools is being recognized with a city street sign dedication.

Celestine Davis was an activist, civil rights leader and a trailblazer.

One of her many accomplishments was teaching African American history in schools during the heart of the civil rights movement.

She also paved the way for Martin Luther King Day to be commemorated locally nearly 10 years before it was recognized nationally.

“She’s done so much in this community. She was one of the founders, as they mentioned, for the Martin Luther King Center. She was the first one to have the schools shut down for Martin Luther King Day when Martin Luther King Day wasn’t even being recognized. She was an activist,” said Yolanda Hopkins, niece of Celestine Davis.

Celestine Davis Way is located on West 20th Street between Sassafras and Peach streets.