In honor of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a local church held a citywide worship service.

The theme of Monday night’s service at Shiloh Baptist Church was “evaluating a future of hope and peace.”

One of those acknowledged Monday night was an Erie man who attended the March on Washington back in 1963.

“I think the King holiday became official and important to celebrate because it’s one of those milestones on the way to equality that all people need to honor and respect. We haven’t gotten there yet, but as Martin said, we’re climbing to the mountain top,” said Fred Otis Jr., who attended the March on Washington.

The service consisted of several scripture readings, and musical selections courtesy of the community choir.