A neighborhood initiative led by the City of Erie is returning. It brings people together and provides positive energy around city neighborhoods.

Love Your Block provides small home repair mini-grants to residents in four neighborhoods.

The project begins next week in the East Avenue neighborhood and Lighthouse Street neighborhood Program members will paint porches, power wash, plant flowers, install handrails and more.

The grant is closed but Erin Carey, the neighborhood planner for the City of Erie, said people can still participate.

“We are looking for folks to come out and volunteer and help out a fellow neighbor,” said Carey. “We also would welcome people to walk up and volunteer on the day of. We have a tent at Erie Center for Arts and Technology on that day starting at 9 a.m.”

Carey also encourages people to sign up online to volunteer.