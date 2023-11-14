A Lawrence Park coffee shop is closing its doors after eight years in the community.

Sarah Trojak, owner of Coffee in the Park, said the decision to close has been a tough one. However, she said she’s ready to start a new chapter in her life.

Trojak started the business when she was 24 years old to help bring the area back to life.

“I opened Coffee in the Park as a way to help revitalize and get more business and just spark that idea of being involved in the Lawrence Park community. It has been worth it for sure we just every single day are trying to come up with something new and something to bring people in and even just those ideas are a ton of work,” said Trojak.

Trojak added that she will remain open until Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.