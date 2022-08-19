Local universities kicked off their school year as incoming freshmen moved into their dorm halls.

Hundreds of first-year students moved into their college dorms Friday at Penn State Behrend and Gannon University. It was all hands-on-deck as upperclassmen, faculty and staff helped make the move as easy as possible.

Move-in day at Gannon University kicked off Friday. These roommates looking forward to starting their college careers.

“I was nervous at first, but now that I’m here, I don’t know it feels very welcoming. I’m really excited” said Rosalie Dehn, moving in.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited to start a new journey and meet new people,” said Mackenzie Mason, moving in.

“I’m nervous, but I’m really excited. I think it’d be a lot of fun,” said Madisyn Antoline, moving in.

At Penn State Behrend, welcome week guides and resident assistants greeted the students and their families before unpacking their vehicles.

“We like to make them feel welcome and you know as part of this community, as it’s typically their toughest year socially. We really tried to get them together in groups,” said Luke Miller, senior, resident assistant PSB.

For many of the students moving in, it’s their first time away from home, and the welcome week guides are out in full force trying to ease the burden of moving in.

“As the student, you’re very worried about what do I need? What do I have? What do I need to get like what’s going on? What do I need to be, and we kind of eliminate that in a way where we tell you where you should be and kind of help push you towards where you should be going,” said Faith Morelli, senior, welcome week guide.

Gannon’s president applauded the upperclassmen, facility, and staff for giving the freshman a warm welcome to campus.

“We are all hands on deck. We’ve got faculty staff students that are here really making that first time on campus one that is a welcome in that people know that they belong and they can tell if they belong right from the first time they step on campus,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, president at Gannon University.

Edinboro University moved in some students on Thursday and Mercyhurst University is moving in their first-year students Saturday.