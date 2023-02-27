Renovations to Collegiate Academy are moving along swiftly, Erie School District officials say.

Contractors are finishing up phase four of the multi-phase renovation project at Collegiate Academy. The district has spent over $15 million on the project, focused on improving ventilation in the school.

“The contractors are finishing up phase four, which is here on this middle level of the school building. Once that is completed, they would have finished the top two floors of the building, so the only thing left is the ground floor,” said Neal Brokman, assistant superintendent. “They’ve got to finish the ground floor renovations and the classrooms, and once the summer starts, they will start working on the cafeteria renovations.”

Brokman added that construction is on pace, looking to finish in August 2023.