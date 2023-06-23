Folks enjoyed some local art and hear local tunes all while supporting the community.

Friday night was the Erie Art Museum’s Gallery Night which was all about art and experiencing local places. More than a dozen local galleries, nonprofits and businesses participated in the fun.

There was music, art, food and beer to enjoy too.

“We are showing off a new mural today that shows a little history in the Little Italy neighborhood and with the train tracks that used to be on 19th Street here. We’re looking forward to a good night of art, fun, getting people out and seeing maybe a different part of town,” said

Organizers said they want to show off Erie and get people inspired by art.