The City of Erie is hosting an event to celebrate Hispanic heritage this Saturday in Perry Square — “The Fiesta on the Square.”

The event kicks off with a car show along State Street featuring Hispanic car clubs. “Fiesta on the Square” starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

There will be live music, performers, local Latin food, business vendors, and children’s activities.

One organizer said its an opportunity to celebrate the history of a variety of Hispanic and Latin cultures.

“We’re united by our language, but even our language is different. So we want to showcase how different we are, but at the same time we’re united as Hispanic and Latinos, so it’s very important, like all the other groups, to show everyone how much we contributed throughout history,” said Eddie Ocasio, Erie Latino Leadership Association.

The city’s Hispanic Advisory Council collaborated with the Erie Latino Leadership Association to host this event.