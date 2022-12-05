The Community Blood Bank is asking that people still take the time to donate as holiday activities continue.

The community relations specialist for the blood bank says they are currently in need of all blood types.

She told us the blood bank is always asking for donors that are O positive and negative.

Mobile blood drives continue to take place throughout the community for anyone looking to donate.

“During the holiday season, we often see a lower donor turnout, because of seasonal activities, people are traveling, etc. And with the weather and weather variability in Erie, we just want to make sure that we are maintaining a safe and stable blood supply,” said Erika DePalma, community relations specialist, Community Blood Bank.

DePalma says Community Blood Bank hours will be extended on Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of their holiday hours.