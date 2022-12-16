(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Community Blood Bank’s “Gift of Life” campaign kicks off this weekend; all donors who give blood at the Erie Donor Center will receive gift bags from local businesses.

The Erie Donor Center, located at 2646 Peach Street, is extending its hours on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the kick off of the campaign.

All donors on Saturday, Dec. 17 will receive a gift bag valued at around $100 with items from local businesses — Erie Otters, Wegmans, Federal Hill Smokehouse, Cinemark, the Flying Squirrel trampoline park, Pulako’s Chocolates, Calamari’s Squid Row, and Tipsy Bean Café.

Community Blood Bank’s Becky the Blood Drop and Erie Otter’s Otto will be handing out gifts to donors at 1 p.m.

From Dec. 19 through Dec. 23, donors at the Erie Donor Center will receive a gift bag with two items each day. Daily gifts will be announced each morning on the Community Blood Bank’s social media.

“Donating blood is a meaningful way to help others during the holidays,” said Community Blood Bank’s Community Relations Specialist, Erika DePalma. “Even one donation has the ability to help a patient feel well enough to enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.”

To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.