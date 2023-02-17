The Community Blood Bank is still in need of blood, and they are utilizing their mobile unit to make donating more convenient.

The blood bank is looking for more donors as numbers are critically low right now. Representatives said they are doing everything they can to get more people to donate — including using their mobile unit at locations like the Harborcreek YMCA.

The Director of Donor Services explained why he believes numbers have been especially low the last several weeks.

“With seasonal illnesses that are out there right now. We’ve seen a drop in donors, so we really, really need to see some more donors come in and restock the shelves,” said Richard Seymour, director of donor services.

The Community Blood Bank is offering incentives to those who donate. There is a cruise giveaway raffle this month and pizza coupons to Perry’s Pizza in the food hall next week.