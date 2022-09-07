The Community Blood Bank is heading out into the community in hopes of reaching more donors to help the blood shortage crisis.

The Community Blood Bank is taking the Mobile Blood Bank out in the community Wednesday to try to get more donors.

Joining Fontaine this morning was Richard Seymour, the director of donor services for the Community Blood Bank.

The Mobile Blood Bank will be at two places Wednesday, Sept. 7. This morning, a drive was held downtown at the Erie County Office of Children and Youth on West 9th and Sassafras until 11 a.m.

This afternoon, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., another blood drive will be held at the Erie County Courthouse on West 6th Street.

The blood bank is operating at a less than one day supply, and tells us they have been for a while. They need donors to help meet the need of local hospitals.

All blood types are needed. According to the blood bank, one blood donation has the ability to save three lives.

The blood bank is offering some incentives to donate: two free NFL tickets of your choice, plus a $50 gas card. The winner will be pulled at the end of the month.

The director of donor services for the Community Blood Bank tells us about 20% of their overall blood supply comes from drives at area colleges and high schools, but during summer months they don’t have those drives.

For more information on the Community Blood Bank and future events, click here.