The Community Blood Bank traveled to a local university to try to reach more young donors.

More than 25 students and community members donated blood during Wednesday’s blood drive. The blood bank continues to see critically low numbers for all blood types as they supply 19 local hospitals in our area.

The blood bank welcomes first-time donors and has tips on what to do before donating.

“As a first-time donor, I’d say drink lots of water and make sure you eat a big, healthy meal before you donate. I promise you it’s not too bad, and our collection techs are amazing. They will help you through the entire process,” said Erika Depalma, community relations specialist, Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY.

The next blood drive will be Thursday, Oct. 27, at UPMC Hamot beginning at 11 a.m.