A local blood bank is continuing to ask the community to donate as the blood supply remains low.

During the holiday season, staff of the Community Blood Bank recalled having a low number of donations, and is emphasizing the need of blood supply in order to save lives.

As the gatherings wind down and schools resume, a collections tech of the blood bank says they are continuing to have low donor numbers. There is still a critical need for O negative and positive blood.

The blood bank is now challenging Erie residents to help get ahead of the shortage.

“You can’t make blood, we have to give it, it has to be given. In 2023, let’s commit to three. If you can commit to donating three times in 2023 then I feel like we could probably get ahead of it now,” said Brynn Knapp, collections tech, Community Blood Bank.

People who donate in January will also receive a free “I Give So People Live” T-shirt as this month is National Blood Donor month.

Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives. CALL (814) 456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.