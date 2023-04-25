Volunteers with one of the area’s biggest hunger walks got together to say thanks for another great year.

Those volunteers gathered at the Church of the Covenant to celebrate a successful 47th Crop Hunger Walk; dozens of volunteers celebrated a successful year of fundraising against hunger.

They use a successful formula where 25% of every dollar raised fights hunger right here at home.

“The other 75% goes to our umbrella organization called Church World Service, which works with five or six dozen countries around the world where hunger is even more acute than it is here,” said Jim Haas, Crop Walk Hunger.

If you want to plan ahead, the 48th annual Crop Hunger Walk is scheduled for Sept. 24.