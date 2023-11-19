A local leader was being remembered with a special fundraiser at Rainbow Gardens Saturday night.

Paul Yoculan, Sr. was a longtime coach and mentor at Mercyhurst Prep and was being celebrated for positively impacting the lives of many. Several hundred community members gathered at Rainbow Gardens to dance and raise funds for scholarships.

The Paul Youclan Sr. Memorial Scholarship funds an annual award to students as a lasting reminder of Paul’s giving spirit.

JET 24 Action News’ very own Lou Baxter emceed the event and spoke with Yoculan’s son about how this event adds to an endowment.

“Now, what we do is, from this event and other events that will have in the future, like next year, we just keep adding money to that and it goes on forever. And you know my dad, what else would he have wanted?” said Paul Yoculan Jr.

Coach Yoculan was a member of several popular music groups in the 60s, signing with Warner Brothers Record Label and performing across the country.