Erie has been home to festivals celebrating culture all throughout the summer and the latest community celebration is the German Fest.

People in attendance were having a great time Saturday afternoon as they had their fill of authentic german beer, for one, as they walked the festival grounds.

The 26th annual German Heritage fest kicked off with a variety of food, music, dancing, merchandise and of course, beer.

The festival was organized by DANK Chapter 71 of Erie and Lake Erie Fanfare.

There was something for guests of all ages to enjoy, and some people said that they’ve been coming here for years.

“I come every year. It’s the best thing that they have for all us german people. We really get together and have a great time here at the German fest,” said Alice Redwing, German fest guest.

We asked Redwing what some of her favorite things to do were at the festival.

“Well, I sit here and drink the German beer and dance if I can with somebody. That’s me, I’m pure German, and I love every bit of this,” Redwing added.

Another community member collects pins from the festival that he adds to his German cap.

“So I’ve got a pin for every thanks to my father-in-law. He’s the one that started the tradition and I’ve carried it out,” said Malin Pasik, German fest guest.

One guest we spoke with traveled all the way from Ohio, but was a former Erie resident, to visit German Fest.

“I’m currently from Twinsburg, Ohio. We come every year, this is fab. It’s so much fun. Good food, good beer, lots of things for the kids to do, the adults, everything. It’s a good time, come on down! German fest, woo-whooo!” said Monica Benedict, former Erie resident.

Cash funds raised at the event will go towards the ANNA Shelter in support of the work they do helping neglected animals in the community.