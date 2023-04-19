A natural gas company is taking part in a yearly event that focuses on environmental stewardship.

National Fuel is taking part in its “Day of Doing.” It’s a three-day, company-wide event where their employees go out in the community to volunteer with eight agencies across six counties.

One agency they decided to team up with is Our West Bayfront (OWB). The volunteers are assisting OWB with a trash assessment of the area.

“We’re analyzing trash that’s collecting in the neighborhoods. They’re going to give that information to residents and students who are volunteering on Saturday doing the neighborhood cleanup. We’re helping them prep and get some information and data collected ahead of that event,” said Amanda Nelson, assistant director of corporate communications, National Fuel.

National Fuel has more than 500 volunteers who are donating about 2,000 service hours during Earth Week.