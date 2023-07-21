Crowds returned for another night of great tunes and those sweet summer vibes.

WQLN kicked off its third night of Sounds Around Town summer concert series drawing in a large attendance to their pavilion at 8425 Peach Street.

The public is invited to bring picnic blankets, festival chairs, and their family to enjoy the local entertainment with free hot dogs provided by WQLN team members.

Friday night’s festivities began at 7:30 and the headliner was “Sunday at the Station.” The final Sounds Around Town concert for the year is July 28.