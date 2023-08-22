Words of encouragement are brightening up the Pennsylvania State Police’s sidewalks Tuesday morning.

The community was invited to come to the state police’s Erie station to draw or write uplifting messages. Officers were joined by families while eating ice cream and handing out stickers.

The community service officer commented that this is a great opportunity to interact with officers.

“It puts them in a different situation. A lot of times they see us when we’re actually working out on the road or responding to incidents. Now they are in our home, our barracks, and they get to take part in something that’s a little bit more exciting,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, community service officer, Pennsylvania State Police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Trooper Schick noted officers enjoy looking at these while walking into their stressful jobs.