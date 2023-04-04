To help raise awareness for child abuse and sexual assault, the Erie County Courthouse will shine blue lights on its front pillars throughout April.

County officials said that this isn’t an issue unique to Erie, the commonwealth, or even the United States but rather an issue that persists throughout the world.

And stopping the issues before they happen is essential.

“This could be anywhere. It could be in any family, it could be places that you don’t expect it,” said Erie County Executive Brenton Davis. “Not only do we want to focus on how do we identify, how do we advocate and how do we prosecute, but we really want to make this about prevention — hoping that these things don’t continue to carry on.”

The Crime Victim Center, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse (RAACA) all helped to light up the courthouse.