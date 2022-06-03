The Jefferson Educational Society is teaming up with the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT) for community-focused programming.

At the new ECAT building on East Avenue, the Jefferson is hosting free educational events starting June 16.

These events they call “community conversations” are free and open to the public.

So far, 12 programs are scheduled twice a month on Thursday evenings.

One representative from the Jefferson says this is their fourth satellite location, and they are planning a fifth in the East County.

“One of the big reasons was because we both have similar philosophies of making education accessible to everybody. But also, we chose this location because it’s so accessible to the people of the lower east side. So we’re hoping that people will be able to walk to our location,” said Raven Clark, Satellite Programing Coordinator.

Click here for more information about when these events are taking place.