D-Day Conneaut returned allowing people to experience first-hand recreations of important battles during World War 2.

We stopped over Friday night and got to see a recreation of one of the first battles the 101st Airborne was involved in.

D-Day Conneaut returned to the shores of Lake Erie.

People can witness a living tribute to the men and women of World War 2 through dress, mock battles, and living history displays.

“It’s very important this way people can learn through living history what the men in World War 2 actually went through. The gear they wore, the training they had to do and you can kind of get a feeling of how the fire fights went during the war,” said Charlie Moore, who was participating in D-Day Conneaut.

He added its a great way to honor those who have served.

“I have been doing this for 20 years now at D-Day and and at one point, there use to be a lot of veterans from World War 2 here. Unfortunately we don’t have as many any more and they would literally come up to us and shake our hands and give us hugs and thank us for remembering them,” Moore said.

Jonathan Rowell is part of the Furious Fourth Living History Association, they represent members of the Fourth Infantry Division during World War 2.

“What it is really is, we’re actually honoring the grandfather of one of our members who was a member of the Fourth Infantry Division, he was an artillerist. He took the beaches of Normandy and he was in the hurricane and the Battle of the Bulge, and through the netiriyt of the war and he actually retired to Altoona, Pennsylvania, which is where most of us are from. So, being able to carry on that kind of legacy, that’s what we do it for,” Rowell went on to say.

For a full list of ongoing D-Day Conneaut events, head to their website here.