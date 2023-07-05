The North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival was in full swing.

Wednesday night was opening night of the four-day festival, and it was packed which is good news for the community and fire department.

Just about everyone in North East Wednesday night was geared up for food, fun, and ready to celebrate the 76th annual North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival.

The festival grounds were packed with people shopping, enjoying festival food, riding rides and hopefully winning some prizes playing games.

But the real winner this week is the North East Volunteer Fire Department.

The annual Cherry Festival is the departments biggest fundraiser, giving them the resources, they need to save lives.

“If you look at all of the equipment we have and just the price tag that’s on all of this equipment, I mean, without this festival, we wouldn’t have all of the safety equipment, the fire trucks, everything for EMS, you name it. This is what it’s all about, this is where our money is generated from,” said Gary Cunningham, co-chairman of the North East Cherry Festival.

Along with carnival rides and games, volunteers said you’ll find some of the best food around including curly fries, ox roast, and homemade cherry pie.

And of course, one of the main highlights of the Cherry Festival that everybody wants to try, the famous Italian sandwich.

As soon as the gates opened Wednesday night, the line for the fireman’s Italian sausage immediately grew to incredible lengths.

One woman in line knows how long the wait can get for a taste, so she makes the sausage tent her first stop.

“They get better every year. And you’ve got to get the fries with them. And the peppers and the onions, all to support the firemen,” said Barb Blount, a North East resident.

“I used to come to North East for a color guard tournament every year, and in the summer months, I get excited about it. I get to see all of my old friends,” said Gabriella Hall, a Fairview resident.

The fairgrounds at Heard Memorial Park open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at noon on Saturday, closing all nights at 11 p.m. The Cherry Festival Parade takes place Saturday at 2 p.m.

More information is available on the Cherry Festival website here.