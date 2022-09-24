Alzheimer’s disease has impacted countless lives and at this time does not have a cure, but the Alzheimer’s Association is fighting to reach a point in time where people can be free from this disease.

Hundreds of community members gathered in Perry Square on Saturday united in a fight against Alzheimer’s disease. It’s the most common form of dementia, affecting memory, thinking, and behavior.

If you look or ask around, nearly everyone has known someone or has had family members suffer from the disease. The people in attendance Saturday hoped to remember and honor loved ones by participating.

“None of us are prone. She had no family history. We had no family history, and we need to bring awareness to this horrible disease. We’re going to do everything we can in honor of our mom to help find a cure,” said Rita B., fundraising group.

Diagnosis can unfortunately happen to anyone at any time, including 47-year-old Victoria Bayle who is desperate to make the most of each day by making new memories with her family.

“Life is a blessing and there’s so much beauty in it. I could dwell on the progression of the disease, or I could look at the beauty that surrounds me and the blessings that surround me. Family, friends and just live life to the fullest and make as many memories as I can,” said Victoria Bayle, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

An organizer told us that all of this is for the hope that someday, there will be a cure.

“We are here for the end of Alzheimer’s disease, to find the first survivor. Without the funds, the donations, the walkers, it helps us to be able to find a cure one day. Find better, more effective treatments. this is something that without the support from the community, we will not be able to find that first survivor,” said Sarah Murphy, vice president for programs and services at Alzheimer’s Association.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, making it a leading cause of death in the United States.

Each walk is meant to inspire hope within the family and friends of those impacted as well as those facing the diagnosis themselves.