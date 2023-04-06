The community had a great opportunity to come together for the love of animals.

The auction took place at the house of the late Daryl Makepeace.

He recently died and, in his will, he wanted the money from the sale of his art collection to go towards a local animal shelter.

On Thursday, the community came together to support a great cause, the art that belonged to Daryl Makepeace was being sold to auction.

In his will, he wanted the money from the sale of his art collection to be donated to a local animal shelter, and the anna shelter was selected.

“The owner had passed away and wanted his legacy to be giving back to the animals. Our shelter was picked which was lovely and a blessing,” said Tiffany Hostetler of the ANNA Shelter.

How will the money raised benefit the ANNA Shelter?

“In so many ways, from food to medical care, anything like that just helping out with our day-to-day care of our animals, all the cats all the dogs,” Hostettler answered.

Folks who organized the party were glad to help fulfill his dying wish.

“He was very passionate about the Erie Community, especially the animal shelters. So, we have a nice group of people here that are all supporting it,” said Chris Fetcko, party organizer.

Makepeace was born in Erie and spent 46 years in California.

“And then he decided that he was going to come back to the area and retire but he brought a lot of this artwork that’s kind of native to California back to Erie,” Fetcko explained.

More details on donations and adoption, along with a list of every-day items that can be donated, is available on the ANNA Shelter website.