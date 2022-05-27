“I just think it’s so amazing and it is just so beautiful,” said Lori Arcenas, Erie resident.

The new renovations to the historic Warner Theatre include the grand lobby, the auditorium, backstage, dressing rooms and the rehearsal hall.

“So, we desperately need the back of the house upgrades so we can handle the current productions and touring shows for Broadway to the Philharmonic and to rock shows. The old theatre just didn’t have the room and didn’t have the technology and we have that now. There is not too many shows on the road that can’t come to Erie,” said Ed Snyder, Erie Events.

Folks said they were anxious to see the upgrades.

“We just wanted to see what they were doing with the Warner. Work has been going on for quite a while and we are really impressed with what they have done,” said Ken Gamble, Erie resident.

Gamble said he liked how they were able to maintain the grandeur, but also improve the structure…bringing a real sense of pride to Erie.

“It’s definitely a source of pride for the people living here because it’s great when you have entertainers come here and have a place like this for them to be able to entertain in,” Gamble said.

And, maintain the beauty that was already there.

Erie Events hosted the open house because May is Historic Preservation Month. To celebrate, folks could enjoy Erie’s first ever histERIE week showcasing the community.

More information about the Warner Theatre can be found at eriewarnertheatre.com.