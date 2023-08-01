Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — National Night Out events, where the community is invited to join law enforcement and first responders for a night out in the community, are taking place across the country and locally on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Tuesday marks the 40th annual National Night Out (NNO).

There will be events all over Erie County Tuesday night, including a kickball game for the community with Erie Mayor Joe Schember and members of law enforcement. The game begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Street Park. There will be food, live music, face paining and more.

The United Way of Erie County has been a sponsor of local National Night Out (NNO) events since 2004.

National Night Out events happening Tuesday, Aug. 1 sponsored by the United Way of Erie County:

Another event around Erie County for National Night Out includes, Pear Park (158 W. 36th St.) There will be dinner, dessert, and beverages, and a chance to meet Erie Police, firefighters, and Horus the accelerant-detecting K-9.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative. Contact your local township or municipality office for information on any events scheduled for National Night Out that may not be funded by United Way of Erie County.