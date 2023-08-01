Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — National Night Out events, where the community is invited to join law enforcement and first responders for a night out in the community, are taking place across the country and locally on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Tuesday marks the 40th annual National Night Out (NNO).
There will be events all over Erie County Tuesday night, including a kickball game for the community with Erie Mayor Joe Schember and members of law enforcement. The game begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Street Park. There will be food, live music, face paining and more.
The United Way of Erie County has been a sponsor of local National Night Out (NNO) events since 2004.
National Night Out events happening Tuesday, Aug. 1 sponsored by the United Way of Erie County:
|Jefferson Elementary, a community school Academy Neighborhood Association
|Baker Field
E 32 and Holland Erie PA
5:30 – 8 p.m.
|Bayfront East Side Taskforce
The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie
–The event runs Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to the public with free food, music, a kickball game, vendors from the Erie Area, and more
|Wallace Street Park in East Bayfront
E Front St Erie PA
5-8 p.m.
|Belle Valley Fire Department
–Food, fun, games and more, along with emergency services personnel and vehicles, and community organizations
|1514 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
6-8 p.m.
|Borough of Union City Police Department
Union City Family Support Center
–Activities include school bus safety, car seat inspection, gun safety, free refreshments, Chinese auction, bike giveaways, and more
|Caflisch Park
48 Willow St
Union City PA 16438
6-8 p.m.
|Diehl Elementary, a community school
–Live DJ, bouncy house, obstacle course, snacks, and more
|Diehl Elementary
2327 Fairmount Pkwy Erie PA 16510
5-7 p.m.
|East Middle, a community school
–food, yard games, bounce house, community resource tables, and giveaways
|1001 Atkins Street (Wayne Park) Erie PA
5:30 -7 p.m.
|Edison Elementary, a community school
Boys and Girls Club
Achievement Center of LECOM Health
–games, light snacks, and free entertainment from The Breeze Band
|Edison Elementary
1921 E Lake Rd Erie PA 16511
4-6 p.m.
|Elk Valley Elementary, a community school
Elk Valley PTO
Elk Creek Recreation and Leisure Board
Rice Avenue Community Public Library
Love INC
|Girard High School (Student parking lot)
1135 Lake St
Girard, PA 16417
5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Erie Housing Authority
|Erie Heights Gazebo
4020 Garden Avenue
Erie, PA, 16508
5-8 p.m.
|Fairview Fire and Rescue
–Meet local fire, EMS, and law enforcement personnel, along with local and state officials, and other safety and community organizations.
Food will be provided, along with demonstrations, face painting, activities, and a bouncy house.
|Fairview Fire and Rescue Hall
7190 West Ridge Road, Fairview, PA
6-8 p.m.
|Glenwood Methodist Church
–dunk tank, food, games, balloon animals, resources, and more
|Glenwood Methodist Church
2931 Myrtle Street Erie PA 16508
6-8 p.m.
|Greene Township
|9333 Tate Road
Erie, Pennsylvania 16509
6-8 p.m.
|Grover Cleveland, a community school
Erie Free Store
–free food, giveaways, games, prizes and more
|Grover Cleveland Elementary
1540 West 38th St Erie, PA 16508
4:30-7 p.m.
|John F Kennedy Center, Inc.
|2021 East 20th Street (main building)
2038 Buffalo Road
5-8 p.m.
|Lawrence Park Township
Wesleyville Borough
|Iroquois Elementary School
4231 Morse Street
Erie, PA 16511
|McKinley Elementary, a community school
-music, games, food, raffles, and more
|McKinley Elementary
933 East 22nd Street Erie PA 16503
3-6 p.m.
|Mercy Center for Women
–Free food, entertainment, and activities
|Mercy Anchor Community Center
1012 East 28th Street Erie, PA 16504
4-6 p.m.
|Our West Bayfront
— – Free hot dog dinner from Three B Saloon, music from Familiar Spirit Band, children’s activities including bounce slides, games, and furry friends from GreySave and the ANNA Shelter
– Dozens of organizations providing helpful information and resources
– A basket raffle featuring over 20 local organizations and businesses
– And much more
|Gridley Park
598 Liberty St Erie PA 16507
5-8 p.m.
|Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network
–food, children’s activities, live music, prizes and more
|Columbus Park
655 W 16th St Erie, PA, 16502
3-6 p.m.
|Wattsburg Borough
–bike giveaways, games, prizes, food, and more
|Della Bayle Park
Wattsburg PA 16442
5-7 p.m.
|Wilson Middle, a community school
Lincoln Elementary, a community school
–music, games, food, and more
|Wilson Middle School
718 East 28th Street Erie, PA 16504
12-3 p.m.
Another event around Erie County for National Night Out includes, Pear Park (158 W. 36th St.) There will be dinner, dessert, and beverages, and a chance to meet Erie Police, firefighters, and Horus the accelerant-detecting K-9.
National Night Out is a nationwide initiative. Contact your local township or municipality office for information on any events scheduled for National Night Out that may not be funded by United Way of Erie County.