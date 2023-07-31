United Way of Erie County is gearing up to unite the community with what is called one of their biggest events.

National Night Out takes place across the country on the first Tuesday of August, and United Way of Erie County has supported that event since 2004.

The vice president of community impact for the organization said the event is a great way for Erie to come together, meet new people, and interact with local law enforcement and EMS.

He said National Night Out helps to build strong community relationships.

“It’s just one night out of the year, but we also see it as an opportunity. It’s a chance for in instances where maybe you don’t have that opportunity to connect with people you might know to be able to do that,” said Mike Jaruszewics, senior vp of community impact, United Way of Erie County.

Click here for more information on this year’s National Night Out events.