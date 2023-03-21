Millcreek Township officials are incorporating the community in their Presque Isle Gateway District initiative by welcoming them to an open house to provide input.

Members of the community on Tuesday are able to view boards with information specifically geared towards the West 8th Street corridor.

One Millcreek Township supervisor said their efforts are an extension of the Embrace Millcreek Plan that started in 2018.

Township officials say their next steps involve engineer planning while also taking into consideration the concerns and feedback from the community.

“What’s going to happen to these properties and the original I guess thought process amongst some here was that the buildings were going to be demolished. But now with the information specifically about the school house property being a historical structure and a school house from the 1800s, I feel that that’s very important to incorporate that building into whatever takes place down there, not demolish it,” said Jim Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Open houses are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Millcreek Township Municipal Building.