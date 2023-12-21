It was a sold-out crowd at Asbury Woods Thursday night to embrace and celebrate the winter solstice.

Dozens of people taking part in a winter solstice night hike. The hike is a creative way for the community to learn more about what many call the shortest day of the year, which of course means the least amount of sunlight.

“Today it’s winter solstice which means it’s the shortest day of the year, so the longest amount of night time. It’s kind of a way to celebrate winter and even though it’s been dark there are great things that are coming in the future. We have three hikes going on tonight, all sold out, and we’re happy to be able to take people out into nature even though it’s a pretty dark night to be there,” said Emma Mader, environment

Asbury Woods still has its free Winter Wonderland program from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every night until December 31 except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.