Members of the community gathered Thursday to celebrate the works of United Way.

After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community celebrated the works of United Way of Erie County at the Bayfront Convention Center.

On Thursday afternoon, leaders across Erie County gathered to promote United Way’s role in creating community schools.

Many of the public schools in Erie have become United Way Community Schools.

The president of United Way of Erie County said in the last five years progress has been made throughout the school districts.

“We will have 16 schools in a month, so that is unbelievable growth. It’s really important that these schools are expanding in our community, because we want to level the playing field for children and make sure that they can be academically successful,” said Laurie Root, President of United Way of Erie County.

United Way of Erie County continues to address issues impacting our local community.