“Caring is always in season.” That’s the message of the Community of Caring at its inaugural Director’s Luncheon Fundraiser on Saturday.

The organization looks to help Erie’s homeless population and share love and kindness with the Erie community. They recognized Dr. Ross Anthony for some of his efforts locally and shared his message with the community.

“Deal with each other from the vantage point of love, kindness and that we are connected. We would make such a difference in our world,” said Dr. Ross Anthony Snow, MD, humanitarian award winner.

“The homeless population. They’re everywhere with us, but they’re marginalized and often invisible so they’re not treated well. They’re stereotyped, but they’re people just like us,” said Jennifer Woodard, executive director of Community of Caring.

The Community of Caring hopes to continue to help meet the needs of those individuals in a loving way and hopes to make a difference in these people’s lives.